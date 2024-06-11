Brad Spencer and Coll Donaldson model the new stripBrad Spencer and Coll Donaldson model the new strip
Falkirk FC launch new home kit ahead of Championship return

By Ben Kearney
Published 11th Jun 2024, 14:10 BST
Updated 11th Jun 2024, 14:16 BST
Falkirk have released their new home kit for the 2024/25 season, with the strip on sale as of this morning (Tuesday, June 11).

The kit, which is the created by technical partner O’Neills, features a classic navy blue shirt – with year’s effort including a “striking and bold” white, offset stripe running down the left side of the jersey.

The shorts are white with navy and red accents while the socks are mainly red. An incredibly subtle steeple design can also be seen throughout the navy blue.

Local digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots’ logo adorns the front of the top after they agreed an extension as the Bairns’ main principal sponsor last week.

The kit is one sale via the club shop or online at club partner Greaves Sports.

Pictures by Ian Sneddon.

A close up of the navy blue top and striking white stripe

1. Falkirk's new home kit

A close up of the navy blue top and striking white stripe Photo: Ian Sneddon

A close up of the white shorts with a navy blue accent

2. Falkirk's new home kit

A close up of the white shorts with a navy blue accent Photo: Ian Sneddon

The back of the home top

3. Falkirk's new home kit

The back of the home top Photo: Ian Sneddon

The lower back of the home top

4. Falkirk's new home kit

The lower back of the home top Photo: Ian Sneddon

