Falkirk FC launch new home kit ahead of Championship return

The kit, which is the created by technical partner O’Neills, features a classic navy blue shirt – with year’s effort including a “striking and bold” white, offset stripe running down the left side of the jersey.

The shorts are white with navy and red accents while the socks are mainly red. An incredibly subtle steeple design can also be seen throughout the navy blue.

Local digital marketing firm Crunchy Carrots’ logo adorns the front of the top after they agreed an extension as the Bairns’ main principal sponsor last week.

The kit is one sale via the club shop or online at club partner Greaves Sports.

Pictures by Ian Sneddon.

1 . Falkirk's new home kit A close up of the navy blue top and striking white stripe Photo: Ian Sneddon Photo Sales

2 . Falkirk's new home kit A close up of the white shorts with a navy blue accent Photo: Ian Sneddon Photo Sales

3 . Falkirk's new home kit The back of the home top Photo: Ian Sneddon Photo Sales