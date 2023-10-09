Falkirk FC: Keeper Sam Long reckons Bairns' lack of decisive forward passes wrecked their chances of beating title rivals Hamilton Accies
Defences were on top as Long's leaders and their second-placed visitors battled out a 0-0 draw.
“We were a bit disappointed in the changing room because we wanted the three points,” Long told Falkirk TV. "I think we didn’t really get going in the game. We didn’t really play enough forward passes which could have really hurt them.
"But it’s another clean sheet, we’ve not lost and we’re still unbeaten. Top of the league, we can’t really complain after the first quarter.
"They (Accies) set up well against us. You could tell they’ve watched how we play and they made it difficult at times for us to get our foot on the ball and actually play the way we want to. But that’s going to happen because they’re on the same amount of points as us.
"They’re a good side and these are the games where we’ve just got to try and get in front of them. I thought we were switched on at the back and concentrated which was good. But it was a big occasion so we had to be like that.”