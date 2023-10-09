Falkirk keeper Sam Long reckons the Bairns’ inability to play enough decisive forward passes wrecked their prospects of gaining a win during Saturday night’s home top of the table League 1 stalemate against title rivals Hamilton Accies.

Falkirk goalkeeper Sam Long (Pic by Michael Gillen)

Defences were on top as Long's leaders and their second-placed visitors battled out a 0-0 draw.

“We were a bit disappointed in the changing room because we wanted the three points,” Long told Falkirk TV. "I think we didn’t really get going in the game. We didn’t really play enough forward passes which could have really hurt them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"But it’s another clean sheet, we’ve not lost and we’re still unbeaten. Top of the league, we can’t really complain after the first quarter.

"They (Accies) set up well against us. You could tell they’ve watched how we play and they made it difficult at times for us to get our foot on the ball and actually play the way we want to. But that’s going to happen because they’re on the same amount of points as us.