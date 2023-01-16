Falkirk FC: Keeper PJ Morrison recounts knee tear hell

The former Motherwell ace, 24, is back between the sticks after loanee keeper Nicky Hogarth made 17 appearances for the Bairns this season before returning to parent club Nottingham Forest.

When recounting his rollercoaster campaign, Morrison told the Falkirk Herald: “We started this season really well in the league cup and it was good to play in front of the fans.

"I had never had the chance to play in front of them because of Covid. I really enjoyed the start of the season but then I had the setback with the injury.

PJ Morrison receives treatment after injury at Airdrieonians in August

"The Airdrie boy came through on a one v one, I’ve come out and smothered it at his feet.

I’ve got up to run to the edge of the box quickly and play.

"As I’ve got up I’ve just turned and twisted my knee.

"I had a sizeable tear in my meniscus, which I didn’t find out until a scan was done later.

14-01-2023. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Clyde FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 22. SPFL cinch League One. PJ Morrison 1 at the end of the game.

"The rehab was difficult to start with. I didn’t recognise I had done my meniscus at the start so my leg would lock for days at a time sometimes.

"I couldn’t straighten it, I couldn’t walk on it. So I was on crutches for three or four days then it would unlock and I could do just about everything, I felt absolutely fine.

"One night it happened in my sleep, I woke up and I couldn’t straighten it again so it was really strange that way.

"It was obviously difficult in terms of you didn't want to do anything that would make it lock.

"When it locked three or four times in the first eight weeks we knew it was time to go inside and have a look.

"I couldn’t go back into training until we got that sorted.

“But I knew I wasn’t going to be out for a long time and my situation wasn’t as difficult as (injured team-mate) Paul Watson’s but having people like that round about me made the rehab that bit easier.

