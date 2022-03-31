Falkirk FC: Junior Bairns to return proper next week

Hosted at the Falkirk Stadium, that event will see youngsters up to 14 years old join an afternoon of fun football activities, with some special guests from the Falkirk first team helping to run each one.

There will be opportunities for autographs afterwards and a raffle will offer a chance to win Falkirk-themed prizes.

Supporters’ group spokesperson Sarah Scott told the Herald of her excitement at seeing the Junior Bairns make a comeback.

The Junior Bairns last hosted a coaching event over two years ago due to the pandemic (Picture: Michael Gillen)

“In the last couple of years, we haven’t been able to get on the pitch at all with the youngsters,” she said. “We had a little meet-and-greet thing at Christmastime, but outwith that, we’ve not been able to do anything really.

“The coaching is the highlight of our membership and the three times a year we host the events are just the best moments for all the kids.

“The photographs and autographs are things they will remember for a long time.”

At the moment, there are around 70 signed up for the event, but Sarah is hoping to see numbers go up to what they used to be a few years ago.

She said: “As long as people let me know beforehand for numbers, we are always looking for more people to turn up to our events and join.

“This isn’t about the position of the club at the moment. It is about bringing through young fans who are the future of the supporter base.

“They come to meet their favourite players, and you see so many Falkirk football kits and happy faces. That’s what it is all about. I hope we can climb to the membership numbers we used to have going back a few years ago.

“It’s really a great chance to get back on the pitch and let them speak to the players.”

She also praised the club for helping organise the event.

“I’ve been helped by many people at the club and I want to thank them,” she said.

“Jamie Swinney is a big advocate for what we do. Even when he was at Stenhousemuir, he loved the idea of having 150 kids on the pitch.”