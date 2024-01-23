Falkirk FC: Jordan Allan rejoins former club Clyde on loan for the remainder of the campaign

13-01-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. EDINBURGH. Meadowbank Stadium. Edinburgh City FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 21. SPFL cinch League One. Jordan Allan 9.

The 25-year-old forward joined the Bairns last January for an undisclosed fee from the Bully Wee, but he has since struggled for first team minutes in John McGlynn’s team.

In his time at the Bairns so far, Allan has made 35 appearances, scoring on four occasions.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “We can confirm that Jordan Allan has joined Clyde on loan until the end of the season. Everyone at the club would like to wish Jordan all the best for his time with Clyde.”

19-11-2022. Picture Michael Gillen. HAMILTON. New Douglas Park. Clyde FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2022 - 2023. Matchday 16. SPFL cinch League One. Third goal Clyde, Jordan Allan 9.

Allan will still have a year left on his current deal when he returns to the Falkirk Stadium this summer as he looks to help Ian McCall’s side climb out of the dreaded pyramid play-off spot in League Two.

The Bully Wee boss said of his new signing; “We’ve been a bit light in numbers up front so I’m delighted to get Jordan in and he’ll offer good competition with Martin Rennie and Connor Young. He’s got good pace and strength for his size, but most importantly he’s a natural finisher.