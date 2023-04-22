Falkirk FC: John McGlynn pleased to head into Scottish Cup semi-final 'in a good frame of mind' after Wasps win

The Bairns bounced back from a midweek loss to Edinburgh with a 4-1 win over the Wasps at the Indodrill, with a double from Liam Henderson and strikes from Brad McKay and Kai Kennedy sealing the three points.

Stefan Scougall grabbed a goal back from the spot in the second half for Alloa, but it was in truth a completely dominant display from the visitors.

“We showed that we are a very good side today,” boss McGlynn said of the match. “We attacked them from the kick off and put them under a lot of pressure for the 90 minutes. Brad McKay did well in the box to want to score and he was rewarded for that with the first one.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn applauds the travelling support after his side's 4-1 win over Alloa Athletic (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

“Kai Kennedy’s goal was excellent and it gave us a very good start, we dominated the first half and they had only one real chance from a Ross MacIver header.

“We were pleased with the 2-0 scoreline at half time and it could have been more too – we had a penalty given on Callumn Morrison, and he says it was one. The referee gave it and then took it away after the linesman said Rumarn (Burrell) had interfered with play in some way, it was an odd call.

“Liam Henderson gave away a clumsy penalty at the start of the second half but we bounced back from that. Ryan Williamson put in two two perfect balls and Liam has arrived the back post to score two good goals.

“We’ve had other chances too. I was pleading for Matthew (Wright) to score when he had his big chance. He hasn’t had too many minutes and it would have been great for him to get his goal. He managed to put it by the post and I was gutted for him.

Liam Henderson celebrates with Falkirk teammate Ryan Williamson after they combined for two goals

“Securing second place was the goal today and we have managed to do that.”

“That was part of the team talk for sure,” McGlynn said. “We want to go into that game with a feel good factor and we want this week to a good one for us – we don’t want to be brooding over a bad performance.

"It is great and it leaves us now going into it in a good frame of mind, feeling good about ourselves. There is so much to look forward too.

Falkirk's Matthew Wright rounds Alloa's Jay Hogarth but fails to convert shooting wide of target