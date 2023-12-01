Falkirk FC: John McGlynn on Rumarn's return, Cove Rangers being 'favourites' and Paul Hartley factor

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has labelled Cove Rangers “probably favourites” going into this afternoon’s clash with the Aberdeen side – who are form team in League 1 having won all of their previous six matches in the division.

Paul Hartley’s men are unbeaten in ten in all competitions, and they travel to Falkirk having climbed into third spot in the third tier table after a stuttering start to the campaign.

Ahead of the match, which kicks-off at 3pm, the boss said: “It is a real, real challenge. It is a bit like the Dundee United match. It is one that you need to raise your game for and be at your total best – because you won’t get a result otherwise. We are really looking forward to it and it is a chance to actually halt Cove Rangers’ momentum.

“We are focused on this game. Football will bite you on the bum if we aren’t spot on. They are probably favourites. We haven’t had much time due to being up at Montrose on Tuesday night.”

Former Bairns’ striker Rumarn Burrell has been on-form for Cove Rangers, netting five goals in his last six league outings. He grabbed a goal during the 2-2 draw between Falkirk and Cove in Aberdeen at the start of the season.

“That’s good for Rumarn (Burrell),” McGlynn added. “He has done well and is a nice boy. Coll Donaldson and Tom Lang have been great and I am sure they will look forward to facing him. They’re on the back of two clean sheets.

“Earlier on in the season, he got a goal that we laid on the plate for him. He didn’t do too much in the game. Like his team, he is in a good bit of form. Guys like Fraser Fyvie are very good footballers, we have more to care for than him. We need to be at it.”

McGlynn also believes that the rivalry that has build up between the two clubs over the past few seasons won’t have any major impact on the pitch. The Falkirk fans have certainly made their feelings known about ex-boss Hartley previously.

“I wouldn’t discount it (that it makes it a bigger game for the fans),” the boss said: “We only focus on the opposition. What matters is the 22 players on the park and I don’t think it is about Paul Hartley or anyone else.”

