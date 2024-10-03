Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Falkirk manager John McGlynn says he was “as surprised as everyone else” when Celtic – utterly rampant in Scottish domestic football so far this season – were crushed 7-1 at German giants Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday night’s one-sided Champions League group encounter.

McGlynn, 62, who emphatically took Falkirk up to the Scottish Championship after an ‘Invincible’ title-winning term in League One last season – currently has ambitions of going up to join Brendan Rodgers’ team in the Premiership next season as Falkirk sit second in the table after winning five of their first six games.

“Celtic went into the Dortmund game in great form,” McGlynn – who did scouting work for Celtic between 2015 and 2018 – told the Falkirk Herald. “They had played really, really well all season.

"Through pre-season they beat Chelsea and Man City and had beaten everyone domestically. Yes we put up a good show against Celtic recently – the Bairns led 1-0 and 2-1 in the recent Premier Sports Cup quarter-final against the Hoops at Celtic Park before eventually going down 5-2 - but then they go out and score six against St Johnstone.

John McGlynn and his Falkirk players were praised for how they played against Celtic Park in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final (Pic Michael Gillen)

"So I think everyone thought Celtic were ready for playing Dortmund. But they made errors and no matter who you are if you make errors you get punished at the higher level.

"Unfortunately Celtic continued to make errors and they have openly said it hurt them, of course it did.

"Dortmund were Champions League finalists. You are going up against top dogs and unfortunately Celtic were severely punished.

"They are a very proud football club and it’s not a result they’ll look back at with any fondness.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers suffers during 7-1 battering by Borussia Dortmund (Pic Ina Fassbender/Getty Images)

"They will be licking their wounds but they’ll certainly probably come out fighting this weekend.

"That’s the way it works. You take it on the chin and you move on.”

McGlynn was then asked if the fact that his Falkirk team arguably gave Celtic their toughest domestic test so far this season would be justification for the current 12-team Scottish Premiership being expanded to potentially include Falkirk and other leading lights in the second tier.

As things stand with the existing set-up, its detractors say the staleness of having so few teams playing each other so often – and with perennial champions Celtic having won six games out of six so far while seemingly barely breaking sweat – means fresh blood is required in the shape of teams like Falkirk and Ayr United to generate more interest.

Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and defender Alistair Johnston suffer during Celtic's doing in Dortmund (Pic Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

McGlynn said: “I do believe it would be nice to have a bigger top league.

"We all know it’s not going to happen because Neil Doncaster (SPFL chief executive officer) is going to tell you that the TV rights of wanting four Old Firm games and everybody else playing each other four times is the only way they can get sponsorship.

"Celtic and Rangers are not going to go down to the English Premiership either. So we’ll just have to all get on with it.

"If you want to get the league expanded so we can get four teams up it will be very good of you!”

Second-placed Falkirk, who trail leaders Ayr United by three points having played two games fewer, return to league action this Saturday with a home top-of-the-table game against Scott Brown’s side, kick-off 3pm.

When asked to provide an update on injured striker Callumn Morrison ahead of that match, McGlynn said: “Callumn might be a bit closer. He came in a couple of days at the end of last week and got his knee injected on the Friday.

"And he’s done a bit of running this week, he’s been in.

"Saturday will come too soon but he might be involved against Livingston on Tuesday.

"So it’s good to have Callumn nearly back. He’s done most of his training this morning which is a big positive.

"When Callumn first came to Falkirk he was quite quiet. Biut then with the other players we brought into the club, the characters of them kind of brought the best out of Callumn.

"Stephen McGinn at the time then Gary Oliver and more recently Brad Spencer.

"Callumn has been here three years now, longer than anyone else. I think he needed to get back in round about the boys.

“I think when you’ve got illnesses and you’re not at the football stadium, it can make you think of things. But being back amongst the boys takes his mind off of things and you get the best out of him.”

The Bairns – who are also without Morrison’s fellow forward Ross MacIver for the foreseeable future - play that home league game against Livingston on Tuesday, October 8, kick-off 7.45pm, before visiting Partick Thistle on Saturday, October 12 with a 3pm kick-off.