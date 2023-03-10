It’s the second month in a row that the Falkirk manager has received the accolade – and he said it acknowledged the work of all his players and backroom staff.

The Bairns picked up ten points from a possible 12 in February, with victories over Kelty Hearts, Alloa Athletic and Airdrieonians, as well as a draw with Alloa Athletic.

The former Heart of Midlothian and Raith Rovers manager’s also picked up the January award.

Falkirk FC manager, John McGlynn, presented with the Glen’s League One Manager of the Month award for February 2023

Having now recorded 16 wins, six draws and five defeats in their 27 league fixtures played so far, Falkirk remain in second place in the division, eight points behind The Pars.

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, said: “February delivered another good sequence of results for John McGlynn and Falkirk, and they are continuing to put a bit of space between themselves and both FC Edinburgh and Alloa Athletic in the race to catch Dunfermline Athletic at the top of the table.

“Tuesday’s defeat at East End Park will have hurt everyone involved at the club, but with a big cup game coming on Monday evening and plenty still to play for in the league, they are still having a very good season. My congratulations to John, his coaching staff and everyone involved at Falkirk for his second Scottish League One Glen’s Manager of the Month award of the season.”

After receiving his trophy McGlynn said: “I am delighted to accept this award for the second month in a row, a big thank you to all the players who have been so consistent over this period, performing at a high level and producing some great results.

“This award acknowledges the hard work of not only the players, but also our back room staff who work tirelessly to get these performances and results, so I would like to give a big thank you to them as well.”