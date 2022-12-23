Falkirk FC: John McGlynn gutted that injured Lawal faces spell on sidelines

Ola Lawal celebrates scoring for Falkirk (Pic Michael Gillen)

The ex-Chippenham player, who has scored three times in 13 appearances this season, has become a favourite with fans for his burst of speed and all-round skill.

“It is unfortunate because Ola does give you that X factor,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “He’s got a little bit of quality, he’s got a goal threat in him which is great.

"He’s got three goals from not being on the pitch an awful lot.

"His goals to minutes ratio has been very, very good so it is a blow to lose him.

"It’s also a blow to lose Steven Hetherington (to a calf injury picked up in training). But I don’t think he’ll be out for too long.

"But Ola is a different proposition. We have just got the scan result back so we’ve not got a time scale on that.

"But one door closes, another door opens. It’s an opportunity for others to come in, grab a jersey and show what they can do.”

In terms of Falkirk potentially strengthening the squad during the January transfer window, McGlynn said his options would likely be fairly limited.

"We have made it clear that the club financially have not got a lot kicking about,” he added. “We will need to duck and dive, we’ll need to bob and weave.

"It would be great to have money to go out and sign players but it’s not the case.

"I don’t think we’ll be alone. I don't think there’s a lot of money kicking about in the boardrooms of Scottish football clubs right now.

"So it will be a little bit difficult but we would hopefully be able to do one or two things and not an awful lot more.

"We have had our issues at right back and Ryan Williamson is out again so that’s an area that we will maybe try to strengthen in.

"We are still obviously looking for the elusive striker who’s going to score us a good few goals.”

