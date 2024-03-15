Falkirk FC: John McGlynn confirms three contracts are on the table as Tom Lang may return for Queen of the South trip

09-03-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. STIRLING. Forthbank Stadium. Stirling Albion FC v Falkirk FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 28. SPFL cinch League One. John McGlynn smiling at the end of the game.

The boss confirmed that talks are going on behind the scenes ahead of Saturday’s trip to Queen of the South, which kicks-off at 5.30pm with the match being shown live on BBC Alba.

Ahead of the match, he said: “The squad is looking very good. Tom (Lang) came back to training on Thursday and we are hopeful of there being no reaction. That would give us a full strength to choose from.

"In terms of contracts, that is ongoing. We have three offers on the table at the moment. We’re hoping that we can have some news to talk about soon.

"We are just putting everything into the next game. We are heading down to Dumfries to play a team that have made it difficult for us every time we have played them this season home and away. We’ve won by the odd-goal here in Falkirk and down there it was a draw so that shows how much we need to respect Queens.

“We have to be professional and be right up for the game, but that won’t be a problem. It would be good if we took some more of our chances too compared to what we have done in recent matches. We’ve not quite been flying on all cylinders but we can still produce that top, top level of performance.