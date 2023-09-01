Falkirk FC: John McGlynn confirms 'different class' Calvin Miller faces lengthy spell out

The attacker, who netted the Bairns opener at the Indodrill, also grabbed an assist against Stirling Albion the previous midweek having earned a starting spot in the Falkirk team for his excellent performances.

"It is a big blow for us and for him,” the boss said. “He had a scan yesterday and we got the results back last night and it is a meniscus tear. It is one of those that you shouldn’t really put a timescale on – but I reckon it will be a couple of months roughly. That is good news to an extent in that it could have been an ACL tear, which would have ruled him out for the season. It could have been a lot worse.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGlynn also gave an update on club captain Stephen McGinn and a number of first-team stars currently out of action. The midfielder has been absent from the matchday squad since the Viaplay Cup group stages.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk boss John McGlynn on the touchline at Alloa Athletic last time out (Photo: Michael Gillen)

He added: “Stephen McGinn has gone through an operation. The surgeon has had a look at his knee and he has done a little repair on it. He has played a lot of games for his age and his knee is a wee bit of a mess when you consider his previous injuries too. He is locking up a bit too often now. Timescale-wise I think his time out will be something similar to Calvin Miller, possibly a couple of months.

“Sean Mackie is progressing along nicely with his hamstring injury recovery while Brad McKay is nursing a couple of groin/hip problems that are keeping him out. That is where we are at and it does feel like we are one injury away from a crisis but we have to get on with it. We are treading on thin ice.”

The Bairns have boosted their squad with Dundee United defender Layton Bisland joining on loan until the end of the season. The 19-year-old was previously on loan at Peterhead last term in League 1 and McGlynn says the youngster is a “good” option to have, saying: “He has 40-odd appearances under his belt already which is a lot for someone at his age. He has played men’s football already at a few clubs and he gives us a good option in defence. It was important to bring him in to bolster the squad and we are delighted to have him and we thank Dundee United for allowing us to take him on loan.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk now travel to bottom club Edinburgh City on Saturday afternoon hoping to keep the pressure on table-toppers Hamilton Accies. Despite the capital club’s lowly position, McGlynn isn’t taking the match lightly.

Calvin Miller, who was forced off after suffering an injury at Alloa Athletic, is set to be out for a significant period of time (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Football is strange in that sense,” he said. “If you get ahead of yourself then it kicks you in the teeth. We have got to make sure that we don’t get carried away – we have to play with that same intensity and quality. We are setting high standards. Edinburgh haven’t had a great start but that will make them all the more determined to put points on the board and we have to be wary of this.