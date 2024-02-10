Falkirk FC: John McGlynn and Paul Smith extend stay as management duo sign new two-year deals

10-02-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC manager John McGlynn and assistant manager Paul Smith sign two-year extensions to their contracts at Falkirk.

Since joining the Bairns in 2022 after departing Raith Rovers, boss McGlynn and coach Smith have improved the club’s fortunes, posting a second-placed finish last season alongside a Scottish Cup semi-final run.And this term sees their side eight points clear at the top of League One, having broken a club record when they led the side to an unbeaten 26 game run in all competitions. The Bairns are also still unbeaten on league duty after 22 outings.

“I’m extremely happy to have agreed terms on a new contract. I’ve really enjoyed the last 18 months here and I think it’s clear to see that we have been improving all the time. We came in when the club was at quite a low ebb, and initially got a very good reaction as we reached a Scottish Cup Semi-Final but unfortunately lost out in the play-offs,” McGlynn said. “This year the recruitment in the summer has kicked us on further as we have created a new club record and are in the driving seat at the top of the table, but there is a long way to go.

“I think we have brought in a really good group of players, and we want to continue working with them and hopefully take them to the next level, we now have a bit of time to try and continue that work and go further forward.

“A lot of hard work has been done and there is a lot of hard work still to do. We now need to cement our position in the coming weeks and months until the end of the season. This would give us the opportunity to do our recruitment again in the summer with the view to challenging in the championship.

“We’ve thoroughly enjoyed our time at Falkirk so far and I’d like to give a big thank you to everyone that we’ve worked with, all the players who have played a massive part, the board, and the fans for the backing that they’ve given us over the period. We really enjoy working here and hopefully good times are just around the corner.”

Assistant coach Smith added: “I’m absolutely delighted to have signed a new deal alongside John. It’s been a whirlwind 18 months, but I think we have pushed the club on, and we have a massive few months still to come that will hopefully end with us winning the title and getting the club back into the Championship.

“There’s a lot of work to be done between now and the end of the season, but we’re delighted to have got the terms agreed and I would like to thank the board for their backing, but more importantly I would like to thank the supporters who have really got behind both us and the team over the last year and a half.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Bairns’ board of directors commented: “Offering John and Paul contract extensions was a very easy decision to make. Since coming into the club they’ve improved every aspect of our football operations, their recruitment has been first class and their match planning and coaching skills reflect the huge experience they both bring. They’ve also built a great culture in the changing room, and we can see the strong bond between the players in every match.