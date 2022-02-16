Falkirk FC: Interim youth head Taylor looking to make quick impact

Greig Taylor leads the Scotland Cerebral Palsy national team squad (Pic: Scotland National CP Squad)

After the departure of Ian Fergus in January, the current manager of Scotland’s national cerebral palsy football squad is in place while the club looks to recruit a new permanent head of youth development.

Taylor said: “Jamie Swinney asked me to come in and help look after the club’s development squads on an interim basis.

“My main remit is to develop the coaching structure within the club and help progress different parts of our youth section."

The coach laid out what has happened so far in his first month at the Bairns.

“We’ve now given the coaches a purpose in terms of giving them a structure to deliver from,” he said.

“At training now, the squads will feel like there is more of a direction heading into the new season.

“Within the scouting team, we are also working towards creating a robust network to ensure that any player coming here has the best chance of winning a contract.

He continued: “Before the season starts, we are focusing on speed, agility and our preparation to play.

“Match preparation is the key for us at the moment.”

As part of the club’s drive to work closely again with local sides, Taylor confirmed some of the under-18s’ side will head out on loan to nearby teams.

He said: “Some of the players in the squad will hopefully head out on loan to some of the senior clubs in the surrounding area to get some matchday experience in a men’s environment.

“Hopefully, that will stand them in good stead and give them that wee bit of extra foundation that you need to make it in the game.”

Taylor also laid out the changes that are currently being implemented within the Bairns’ youth structure.

“In terms of what we want to achieve, we are looking to amalgamate the under-16s and under-18s’ squads together,” he said.

“This new under-18s side will hopefully become very strong and competitive.

“Our new 2007s group backed up with some 2008-born players will then make up a new under-16s’ squad.”

He continued: “The goal simply is to get them both ready to play.

“We want to implement the expectations we will have from them and build them up physically and tactically.

“It’s early doors, but I am now starting to build a profile of each player we have here at the club.

“There are certainly some really talented kids here at Falkirk. ”

Falkirk head coach Martin Rennie has been clear about his desire to see the club’s structure progress, saying recently: “When you look at the biggest and the most successful clubs in the world, they all have a structure that they work from that goes throughout the club.