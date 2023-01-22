Falkirk FC: Injuries mean defender Sean's been to hell and back

Sean Mackie in acton against Dundee striker Zak Rudden

Ex-Raith Rovers and Hibernian stopper Mackie, 24, who has also had loans at Berwick Rangers, Edinburgh, Dundee and Raith for a second spell, is a natural left back but has been turning out at centre back this term due to injuries and suspensions in the Falkirk rearguard.

“Injuries have hampered my career a lot so far,” Mackie told the Falkirk Herald.

"I had a lot of niggles when I first went to Hibs, like calf, ligament and ankle problems.

"I remember one of them bothered me for a couple of years and I ended up at Dundee where I struggled with my ankle a bit.

"I came back down, got a scan and I had torn cartilage in my ankle so I got operated on and I must have been out for six months.

"On top of Covid as well it ended up taking up to about nine months until everything was done.

"I also had a problem with my plantar fascia in my feet. I had it on one side, tore it and then I came back and pulled my other side. So I was out for a lengthy period with that which was probably the worst one.

"Walking about, everything I did was agony. All the time, it felt as if I was standing on a stone or getting a needle put in my foot.

"Trying to get over that, I was told all I could do was rest as rest as I couldn’t really do much and I needed to strengthen it up.

"After a lengthy period off, getting back into training again and then trying to get into the team is hard.”

But, having made only 44 appearances in seven years for five clubs, Mackie is off and running as a regular starter at last.

"I just want to be playing football,” he said. “I’m playing centre half instead of my preferred position of left back but I’ve just been enjoying playing again and winning.

"I’ve played a lot of games this season and that compared to playing the same number of games in the previous two seasons is a big difference. Each game I feel I’m getting fitter.

"Centre half is different, being more aggressive in the air and always trying to win the ball, whereas at left back you’re not winning many headers.

