Falkirk FC: I'll be treating Saturday like any other game, says ex-Ton hitman pre-match

Speaking to the Herald, the striker, who joined the club in the summer after departing the Ton, is loving life under John McGlynn.

“I have learned so much since joining the club already from the manager,” he said.

"Most of the boys will be in the same boat I think.

Summer signing Gary Oliver will return to his old club Greenock Morton on Saturday as the Bairns kick off the campaign (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We want to take that into the first few games and beyond.

“Most days we have did double-sessions and it has been intensive but good because he is someone you want to learn from.

“He knows his stuff and the friendlies have been great.

“When I played against his Raith side last year, I thought they played the most attractive football in the league by far.

Gary Oliver made 175 appearances for Greenock Morton before joining Falkirk (Photo: Dave Johnston)

“That was a big factor in me coming here.

“It is a great club and a top place to be, I’ve only been here a few weeks but I am loving it.”

Looking ahead to the match against Dougie Imrie’s outfit, he says he’ll treat it just like any other game.

In his mind, getting a goal early on is his main focus.

He added: “It is just another game. As a striker you want to get some goals early on and take the pressure off.

“Against any team in the first game I would be wanting to get that off my back.

“Facing your old team so soon, to be fair, you can’t ask for a better start than that.

“We have Hibs on Tuesday night at home too.

“I’ve played with Morton for years so I know how they train and what they do on the pitch.