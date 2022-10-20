Falkirk FC: I want to score the easy ones, says McGuffie

He said: "I was saying to the boys in training that I've had a few sitters that I've missed, I only seem to score outside the box, I need to start adding closer shots like tap-ins and shots inside the box, I need to add more goals to my game."This is a hard place to go and we didn't play the way we would have liked to play and the way we usually play."Everyone at the club expects us to be challenging for the league title, we've come out and said that and looking beyond that after, I think we have the squad to do it, we'll be there or thereabouts come the end of the season."I think teams that go and win a title often go on a 10-15 unbeaten run in the league, I think if we can go on that run then we can challenge for the league.