Falkirk FC: Half season tickets on sale for table-topping Bairns' Premiership push

Falkirk fans (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk have confirmed details for supporters to purchase half season tickets for the remainder of the Bairns’ William Hill Championship campaign.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Bairns, who sit eight points clear at the top of the table after 16 matches, are yet to lose at home this season and are offering an extra game free of charge to those who snap up briefs quickly.

Falkirk launched their 2024/25 half season ticket sales this morning (Thursday, December 12) – and the upcoming home match against Hamilton Accies on Saturday, December 21 is included if you purchase this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adult tickets are available at prices starting from £148, while concessions can claim their seat from £100. An under-18 brief is available from £70.

Falkirk fans (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Youngsters, aged 12 or under, can claim a free season ticket thanks to sponsorship from community matchday partner, Your Equipment Solutions.

"As we approach the halfway mark in the William Hill Championship season, we are pleased to announce that 1/2 Season Tickets are now on sale!,” a club spokesperson said.

"Falkirk top the William Hill Championship after the first 8 home games, and with our 1/2 Season Tickets you can book your place for all of our remaining home matches!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the home end at The Falkirk Stadium selling out multiple times already this season, a 1/2 Season Ticket secures your seat in the stand for the remainder of the campaign.

“Supporters purchasing this week will have our fixture against Hamilton Academical on the 21st of December included at no extra cost!”

John McGlynn’s side travel to third-placed Ayr United this Saturday afternoon, with kick-off 3pm at Somerset Park.