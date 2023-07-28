Falkirk, who end their Viaplay Cup Group B campaign at home to Peterhead this Saturday, will then start their latest League One season at home to Annan Athletic seven days later.

"Obviously going up this season is our aim,” Long, 20, who is on loan from Lincoln City for the season, told the Falkirk Herald. “We want to get promoted.

"I think we’re in a strong position where we’ve got the players to do that but it’s just down to whether we can be consistent and keep winning matches which is what we’re aiming to do.

Goalkeeper Sam Long is on loan to Falkirk from Lincoln City for the season (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"The club has been in this league for too long now.

“I’m living with one of the other lads so that helped me settle in very quickly and the lads and the management team have all been really good to me.

"Obviously it’s a different culture in Scotland compared to England but other than that I’ve settled in really well.

"I know some of the lads up here already from playing for the under-21s and I know a few lads from other clubs.

"I spoke to them a little bit. I knew Nicky (Falkirk goalkeeper Nicky Hogarth) before so he gave me some advice.

"I knew the kind of place I’d be coming to and what the football would be like. In general I don't think I was surprised or taken aback by anything that’s happened so far.”

Long, who has played in all three Viaplay Cup section fixtures so far, has been impressed by Falkirk’s performances and has been enjoying playing competitive games in July, something which doesn’t happen south of the border.

He said: "The way we’ve been playing has been quite positive. We’ve looked the better team in the majority of the matches.

"It was a bit weird for me at the start (playing competitively in July) but I don’t mind it because it gives us a chance to get used to the crowds and things like that.

"Sometimes pre-season games are a little bit false if you’re playing at training grounds and you don’t really get a feel for the game and the intensity.

"But this gives us the chance as a group to play as we would when the league starts with the big crowds and the pressure on.

"The goal we conceded against Dundee United (in a 1-0 home defeat in their last game on Tuesday evening) was tough to take because it was an individual error.

