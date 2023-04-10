Burrell celebrates putting Falkirk 2-0 up (Pic Michael Gillen)

First half strikes by Aidan Nesbitt and Burrell had the aggressive Bairns 2-0 up just after the half hour mark of this League One clash against their main rivals as the second-placed hosts dominated the league leaders, but the Pars then hit back before half-time to earn a point thanks to strikes by Craig Wighton and Lewis McCann.

“All week when we’ve been going about training, our intensity has been higher,” Burrell, 22, told the Falkirk Herald. We’ve been trying to get more out of ourselves.

"It was good to see that from the lads out there today and we fought hard.

"It’s always a battle against Dunfermline. We won our personal battles, we dominated the game pretty much.

"There was a little lapse in concentration a few times but other than that we dominated the game. It was a good game as well.

"The game plan was to get two up top, get the ball up, play in their half, get them turning and facing towards their goal and running after things because defenders don’t like that.

"They didn’t like it today as well so it was working against them.

“I hadn’t scored against Dunfermline this season and one of my goals was to score against them at least once.

"I’ve done that so it was a really good feeling.”

After Saturday, ex-Middlesbrough forward Burrell had made 18 substitute appearances in league and cups this term but still scored 11 times in 32 outings overall for the Bairns as he battles to secure a regular starting berth.

He added: “It has been a bit frustrating at times.

"But I’m in the team now and hopefully I can stay in the team and keep doing good performances like that which you saw today.

"Hopefully we can get a couple of wins leading up to the play-offs and go into good form.

"There’s a lot of us who have been on the bench who are ready for the Saturday-Tuesday games coming up. I’m ready for it.

