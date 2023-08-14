The Bairns are desperate to go up from League One to the Championship at the fifth time of asking this season, with former Clyde Allan, 24, looking to secure a regular run in the side after recent injury and suspension absences.

“I thought we were on top,” he said. “And then obviously they get the goal to go 2-1 ahead and we were under the cosh.

"But I think we kept going and kept going.

A delighted Jordan Allan is hugged by Callumn Morrison as he celebrates scoring Falkirk’s late leveller at Cove Rangers with team-mates and Bairns fans (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"Obviously big Rossco (Falkirk striker Ross MacIver) has hit the bar and hit the post just before I came on as well.

"We were pushing. We’re disappointed not to get three points but I think it’s a good point and I think it could be vital come the end of the season.

"Obviously you want the three points but it just keeps the momentum going as long as you don’t get beaten."

Allan, who partnered MacIver up front in the final stages at Balmoral Stadium after coming on as a 79th-minute substitute for Alfredo Agyeman, said he was feeling good at finally getting game time and scoring this season.

He added: “This was my first league game back in so I’m delighted to get the goal and hopefully there’s more to come.

"Obviously the gaffer’s put me on and we’ve kind of gone 4-4-2. It's worked.

"Obviously big Rossco's been scoring as well. It's good that both of us are scoring because that's obviously what the manager (John McGlynn) wants which is obviously going to be good for the team.”

The draw at Cove has Falkirk third in the fledgling League One table with four points from two matches, with the Bairns not in action again until a home league outing against Stirling Albion on Tuesday, August 22, kick-off 7.45pm.