Falkirk wide man Calvin Miller reckons Saturday’s 1-1 League 1 draw at Queen of the South was “one of those days” for the table-topping Bairns.

“It's always tough coming up here,” Miller told Falkirk TV. “We got the early goal and it was playing out nicely.

"Ross (Maciver) has then got a big chance, he’s unfortunate with the header, maybe shoud have scored.

"And then we just got a wee bit lackadaisical and maybe thought we were going to come out the game pretty easily but it never went that way, it was a tough fixture.

"They get a goal and then from there I think our end product was just a wee bit sloppy, me included. I thought I could have been better in terms of final ball.

"It was nice to get an assist for the goal (when Tom Lang headed in Miller’s 10th-minute free-kick from the right) but after that I felt my deliveries weren’t that great.

"I feel like it was one of those days for us. The boys at the end looked run off their feet and we were just trying to push for that winner.

“Unfortunately we never got it. It’s a point and we’re unbeaten so you’ve got to take the positives.