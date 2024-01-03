Falkirk FC: Gary Oliver open to super sub role as he puts 'great' team and gaffer first
The attacker, 28, came on at half-time for the Bairns against Stirling Albion last Saturday and took only ten minutes to get on the scoresheet, curling home to make it 5-0 after latching into Aidan Nesbitt’s lofted pass.
And the ex-Queens forward says that the fierce competition for places can only be a good thing as Falkirk look to extend their 23-game unbeaten run, stretching all the way back to the Viaplay Cup group stage defeat to Dundee United in July.
“It isn’t often that you come on at half-time,” Oliver said. “The gaffer gave some of the guys a well-deserved rest with us already 4-0 up and I knew that I had to make an impact when I came on. We have such a good team and you know that you need to do the business when you are on the pitch otherwise you won’t be in the team. I was delighted that I scored and it was a bit of a cracker.
"We have such a good team at the moment that I scored and I probably won’t start the next game. You simply have to wait for a chance to open up and when you do get it you must take it. The team is doing well and it is a squad game, what can you do? You keep going.”
Oliver, who joined in summer 2022 after leaving Greenock Morton, says he is loving life at the Bairns despite his lack of minutes this term.
He added: “The gaffer used his five substitutions (against Stirling) and he usually does. He isn’t shutting people out at all – he is so good to work with and it is all about the collective. I’ll continue to put my head down and work hard. To go unbeaten in 23 matches at any level takes some doing and the run is down to the gaffer and the team putting in the hard yards. Everything has gone right this season. It is a top club to be at.”