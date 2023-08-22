This country’s second tier is widely recognised as being the most exciting league in Scotland, with McGlynn very keen that his side is promoted from League One to play in it during the 2024-25 campaign.

"We don’t need anything to whet our appetite,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald. “We’re very much focused on doing everything we possibly can to get out of this league.

"The Championship always is an exciting league. Like last season, when you go into the last day and there’s so many different permutations and it’s chopping and changing as the game’s going ahead.

John McGlynn has his sights set on getting Falkirk into a higher division at last (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"In the last game it chopped and changed who was winning, who was second, who was in the playoffs, who was out the playoffs and it all changed throughout the night on that evening.

"It stacks up that it is a very competitive league.”

McGlynn stressed that, although it hasn’t always been the case that the Championship title has been very closely contested in recent seasons, he believes it is likely to be tight again this term.

He added: "You could go back a little bit when Kilmarnock won it very, very late when Arbroath took them all the way for such a long period.

"Prior to that Dundee United and Hearts won with a lot to spare I would suggest.

"Dundee United have come down but they don’t look like they’ve blown anybody out the water with the money that they are spending.

"Their nucleus is younger guys that are maybe only on the fringes of the first team.

"So it’s not like they’re spending a fortune. It’s not like a Hearts when they were in it.

"They had the strongest hand, they had the best players, so that gives you that kudos or whatever you want to call it.

"Hearts out the shoulders back and said: ‘We are the big team’ but last season it wasn’t really like that.

"But this season looks like another one where anyone could go and win that league.