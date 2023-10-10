As a reward for a four-game unbeaten league run last month, Falkirk boss John McGlynn has been named Scottish League One Glen’s Manager of the Month for September.

The 61-year-old ex-Raith Rovers gaffer oversaw wins over Montrose, Kelty Hearts, Queen of the South and Edinburgh City, to share top spot in the division with Hamilton Academical.

Falkirk’s unbeaten start to the new league season has included seven wins and two draws from the nine matches played so far.

McGlynn said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the start to the season. I think if anyone had asked us before a ball was kicked if we would’ve been happy with 23 points out of 27 we would’ve bitten their hand off.

Award winner John McGlynn with his Falkirk backroom staff