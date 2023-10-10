News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Holly Willoughby quits This Morning
Keir Starmer Labour conference speech crashed by protester
Mental health is the main reason kids call Childline, charity reveals
Grocery inflation drops again with butter now 16p cheaper
Bodies of 1,500 Hamas fighters found on Israeli territory

Falkirk FC: Gaffer John McGlynn honoured to win Glen’s Manager of the Month for September

As a reward for a four-game unbeaten league run last month, Falkirk boss John McGlynn has been named Scottish League One Glen’s Manager of the Month for September.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 16:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 61-year-old ex-Raith Rovers gaffer oversaw wins over Montrose, Kelty Hearts, Queen of the South and Edinburgh City, to share top spot in the division with Hamilton Academical.

Falkirk’s unbeaten start to the new league season has included seven wins and two draws from the nine matches played so far.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

McGlynn said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the start to the season. I think if anyone had asked us before a ball was kicked if we would’ve been happy with 23 points out of 27 we would’ve bitten their hand off.

Most Popular
Award winner John McGlynn with his Falkirk backroom staffAward winner John McGlynn with his Falkirk backroom staff
Award winner John McGlynn with his Falkirk backroom staff

“It comes down to a lot of hard work, I would like to thank the players who have been different class, from the new players that have come in to the players here from the season before. On behalf of all the backroom staff, and everyone at the football club, I am really honoured to accept this award.”

Related topics:John McGlynnFalkirkMontroseHamilton AcademicalEdinburgh CityKelty Hearts