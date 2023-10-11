Falkirk FC: Gaffer John McGlynn and striker Callumn Morrison win respective Glen’s Manager and Player of the Month awards for September
The 61-year-old ex-Raith Rovers gaffer oversaw wins over Montrose, Kelty Hearts, Queen of the South and Edinburgh City, to share top spot in the division with Hamilton Academical.
In a Bairns double, striker Callumn Morrison has landed the Player of the Month prize after netting five times in September.
Falkirk’s unbeaten start to the new league season has included seven wins and two draws from the nine matches played so far.
Boss McGlynn said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the start. I think if anyone had asked us before a ball was kicked if we would’ve been happy with 23 points out of 27 we would’ve bitten their hand off.
“It comes down to a lot of hard work, I would like to thank the players who have been different class, from the new players that have come in to the players here from the season before.”
Falkirk host Queen’s Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.