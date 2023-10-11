News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Three people in critical condition after plane crash in Norfolk
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Four British men freed by Taliban after being detained in Afghanistan

Falkirk FC: Gaffer John McGlynn and striker Callumn Morrison win respective Glen’s Manager and Player of the Month awards for September

After a four-game unbeaten league run last month, Falkirk boss John McGlynn has been named Scottish League One Glen’s Manager of the Month for September.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Oct 2023, 16:42 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2023, 12:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 61-year-old ex-Raith Rovers gaffer oversaw wins over Montrose, Kelty Hearts, Queen of the South and Edinburgh City, to share top spot in the division with Hamilton Academical.

In a Bairns double, striker Callumn Morrison has landed the Player of the Month prize after netting five times in September.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Falkirk’s unbeaten start to the new league season has included seven wins and two draws from the nine matches played so far.

Most Popular
Award winner John McGlynn with his Falkirk backroom staffAward winner John McGlynn with his Falkirk backroom staff
Award winner John McGlynn with his Falkirk backroom staff

Boss McGlynn said: “We’re absolutely delighted with the start. I think if anyone had asked us before a ball was kicked if we would’ve been happy with 23 points out of 27 we would’ve bitten their hand off.

“It comes down to a lot of hard work, I would like to thank the players who have been different class, from the new players that have come in to the players here from the season before.”

Falkirk host Queen’s Park in the SPFL Trust Trophy fourth round this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Related topics:John McGlynnFalkirkMontroseHamilton Academical