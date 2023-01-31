Falkirk FC: Finlay Malcolm joins Open Goal Broomhill on loan as McGlynn targets ex-Pars defender

The 18-year-old has struggled to find first-team minutes under boss John McGlynn and leaves for Simon Ferry’s side in the Lowland League.

Malcolm only joined the club in April, and his deal ends after the current campaign comes to a close.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “The club can confirm that Finlay Malcolm has joined Open Goal Broomhill on a loan deal until the end of the season. We would like to wish Finlay all the best for his time at Open Goal.”

Finlay Malcolm managed a single minute of competitive action for the Bairns - with that coming against Cove Rangers last season (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Meanwhile, the Daily Record reports that the Bairns are chasing a last-minute loan move for defender Euan Murray.

The ex-Pars centre-half currently is at League 2 side Hartlepool United, and had played 28 matches for them in total since joining in the summer – however, he hasn’t featured for them this year so far.

Title rivals Dunfermline are also said to be interested in the defender, 29, who played 44 times for them previously.