Falkirk FC: Ethan Ross revels in start and scoring opener against Hearts

Ethan Ross in action during last Saturday's cup win over Hearts (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Ethan Ross reckons scoring Falkirk’s opening goal against Hearts last Saturday is one of the “biggest moments” in his career so far.

The ex-Aberdeen winger, 23, has been mainly used as an impact player off the bench since joining the Bairns on loan last season from previous club Raith Rovers – but he was handed a start for the Premier Sports Cup last 16 clash against the Edinburgh giants with star attacker Callumn Morrison out suspended.

And he took his chance to shine, opening the scoring with a well-taken effort early on in the second half as John McGlynn’s team went on to record a famous 2-0 victory.

"I’ve been itching to start and I knew that Cal was going to be out suspended so I was eyeing up this game as one that I could start,” Ross revealed.

"Since the start of the season, my goal has been to get myself into the team but I know that I need to provide goals and assists in order to do that.

"Last season, I didn’t do enough when I played. It is as simple as that. This team is so strong and you know that you have to be at your best.”

Despite the Jam Tarts’ third-placed finish last season in the Premiership, Ross says that the group headed into the match full of confidence that they could cause an upset – having already beaten Dundee United in the group stages of the competition.

The Bairns have also enjoyed a perfect start to the Championship campaign, winning two matches from two so far.

"Most people saw it as a free hit for us,” he said. “But we fancied ourselves. We have a brilliant surface here at home and with the fans’ backing, we know that we can take on any team in Scotland.

"We know that we can play our game and we did that. We struggled at the start but you could see that we grew in confidence with some of our passages of play.”

On his goal, Ross revelled in the move that saw him picked out perfectly at Craig Gordon’s near post.

He added: "It was special day. It is right up there for me in terms of the biggest moments in my career so far.

"It was a great bit of play. I have been working on that with Ross in training. He goes to the back and I go to the front. The ball in from Keelan (Adams) was so good.”