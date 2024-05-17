Falkirk FC: End of season update for League One invincibles as captain Stephen McGinn set to depart
Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn is one of five players that will depart the League One champions this summer.
The midfielder, 35, missed most of the campaign through injury and he has already hinted that he may call time of his playing career.
A St Mirren icon, McGinn also helped lead the Buddies and Kilmarnock to league title as well as playing for the likes of Hibs.
Brad McKay and Ola Lawal will also leave the club next month alongside academy duo Shay Burke and Max McGinley.
In addition, Falkirk’s four loan players will return to their parent clubs.
Goalkeeper Sam Long and Layton Bisland have already said their goodbyes to the Bairns’ support on social media while Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait could yet return next term.
Reports say that Hibs midfielder Tait is ready to rip up his Easter Road contract in order to sign a long-term deal with John McGlynn’s men.
A club spokesperson confirmed: “Each player named above leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Falkirk Football Club.
"We would like to thank them all for their efforts while in the navy blue and their contributions towards what has been a historic year for the club, and we wish them the very best for the future.”
