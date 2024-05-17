Falkirk FC: End of season update for League One invincibles as captain Stephen McGinn set to depart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Stephen McGinn is one of five Falkirk players that will leave the Bairns this summer when their contracts end.

Falkirk captain Stephen McGinn is one of five players that will depart the League One champions this summer.

The midfielder, 35, missed most of the campaign through injury and he has already hinted that he may call time of his playing career.

A St Mirren icon, McGinn also helped lead the Buddies and Kilmarnock to league title as well as playing for the likes of Hibs.

04-05-2024. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk FC v Alloa Athletic FC. Season 2023 - 2024. Matchday 36. SPFL cinch League One. Trophy Day. The game finished 2-2 meaning Falkirk completed the league season undefeated. The Invincibles, Falkirk FC Invincibles.

Brad McKay and Ola Lawal will also leave the club next month alongside academy duo Shay Burke and Max McGinley.

In addition, Falkirk’s four loan players will return to their parent clubs.

Goalkeeper Sam Long and Layton Bisland have already said their goodbyes to the Bairns’ support on social media while Ethan Ross and Dylan Tait could yet return next term.

Reports say that Hibs midfielder Tait is ready to rip up his Easter Road contract in order to sign a long-term deal with John McGlynn’s men.

A club spokesperson confirmed: “Each player named above leaves with the best wishes of everyone at Falkirk Football Club.