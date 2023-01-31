Falkirk FC: Defender Ryan Williamson signs pre-contract agreement with League 1 rivals

Williamson, 26, has beenbeen plagued with injury issues since joining the Bairns back in the summer of 2021 after hugely successful spells at Partick Thistle and Dunfermline.

This campaign, he has only managed four league appearances for John McGlynn’s side, owing to a number of niggling problems forcing him out of action.

“We are delighted to have put pen to paper with Ryan and look forward to him joining up with us in the close season,” Gable Endies boss Stewart Petrie told club media: “He is highly rated, extremely talented and comes with the rare experience of having won the division we are currently in not just once, but twice and with two different sides.

Falkirk full back Ryan Williamson has signed a pre-contract with Montrose (Pics by Michael Gillen)

“I know he will be a great fit for us both on the park and in the dressing room and we can’t wait to get started.”

Williamson added of his move: “I’m delighted to sign a pre-contract with the club and I’m really looking forward to the next two years ahead. From playing against Montrose over the years, it’s been obvious it’s a really well run club with plenty ambition along with having a very good side that has always been difficult to compete against.

“I know a couple of the boys already and they’ve always spoke so highly about how much they enjoy it at the club and after speaking to the manager and assistant - I knew it would be the perfect fit for me and I wanted to sign and become a part of it straight away.”