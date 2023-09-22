Falkirk FC: Defender Leon McCann reckons this season's League 1 title race is shaping up to be a two-horse race with Hamilton Accies
The two unbeaten rivals sit neck and neck on 16 points after six league games, with only goal difference keeping John McGlynn’s leaders ahead of John Rankin’s second-placed Accies in the current standings.
“Obviously it’s looking just now like it’s going to be a two-horse race,” former Airdrieonians defender McCann, 23, told the Falkirk Herald.
"But I think Queen of the South will be there or thereabouts. They were the best team we’ve played so far. They came and did what they set out to do and did pretty well.
"At the start I thought Cove would have been up there but they’re in a big transition. They’ve made 20 new signings or something like that and they just haven’t hit the standards I think we thought they would.
"So right now I think it is looking at a two-horse race, but that could then turn into a three-horse race, four-horse race, if we start dropping points and Hamilton start dropping points.
"It could be anything. This league’s tough, really tough. We just need to make sure that we’re getting maximum points out of every game and keeping this run going.
"There’s nothing better on a Saturday night, the full day Sunday and coming into your work on a Monday after a win. It’s excellent, everything’s just miles better.
"Your mood’s better and it’s hard to get you off that pedestal.”
Falkirk play Hamilton for the first time in the league this season at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, October 7 and McCann knows the likely huge importance of the sides’ four meetings this term.
He added: "Right now Hamilton are right beside us so our four games against them this season will be like cup finals. It was like playing Dunfermline last season, those games were like cup finals.
"But with the pressure there is on us to win this league I think every game is a cup final. It doesn’t matter where you’re going, everybody expects us to win and it’s not good enough if you don’t win.
"So it’s basically 36 cup finals when it comes to Falkirk because evetbody seems to step their game up against us. We’re used to that.”