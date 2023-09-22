Leon McCann in action for the Bairns (Pic by Michael Gillen)

The two unbeaten rivals sit neck and neck on 16 points after six league games, with only goal difference keeping John McGlynn’s leaders ahead of John Rankin’s second-placed Accies in the current standings.

“Obviously it’s looking just now like it’s going to be a two-horse race,” former Airdrieonians defender McCann, 23, told the Falkirk Herald.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I think Queen of the South will be there or thereabouts. They were the best team we’ve played so far. They came and did what they set out to do and did pretty well.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"At the start I thought Cove would have been up there but they’re in a big transition. They’ve made 20 new signings or something like that and they just haven’t hit the standards I think we thought they would.

"So right now I think it is looking at a two-horse race, but that could then turn into a three-horse race, four-horse race, if we start dropping points and Hamilton start dropping points.

"It could be anything. This league’s tough, really tough. We just need to make sure that we’re getting maximum points out of every game and keeping this run going.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s nothing better on a Saturday night, the full day Sunday and coming into your work on a Monday after a win. It’s excellent, everything’s just miles better.

"Your mood’s better and it’s hard to get you off that pedestal.”

Falkirk play Hamilton for the first time in the league this season at the Falkirk Stadium on Saturday, October 7 and McCann knows the likely huge importance of the sides’ four meetings this term.

He added: "Right now Hamilton are right beside us so our four games against them this season will be like cup finals. It was like playing Dunfermline last season, those games were like cup finals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But with the pressure there is on us to win this league I think every game is a cup final. It doesn’t matter where you’re going, everybody expects us to win and it’s not good enough if you don’t win.