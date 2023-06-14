Falkirk FC: Crunchy Carrots to stay on as Bairns main sponsor as new home kit launch nears

The digital marketing company, based in Falkirk, have signed on for another year, with the carrot logo being displayed on the club’s new O’Neills kits, which are due to be released before the week’s close.

Falkirk’s chief executive officer Jamie Swinney said: “We are really pleased to confirm the extension of the partnership with Crunchy Carrots after enjoying a very positive first year with our official front of shirt sponsors.

“The relationship has continued to evolve with Scott Henderson and the team immersing themselves in the club and providing real added value in several areas.

Crunchy Carrots logo will adorn the new O'Neills' strips - which are set to be released soon (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“Last year was one of real progress as we made significant strides towards rebuilding the club. The support of key partners in this journey is incredibly important and with last year being our strongest year for sponsorship since the Premiership, Crunchy Carrots played a big part in it.

“We will continue to work closely with Scott and the team to do our very best to support their growth and maximise their exposure. Keep an eye out for our strip launch video this week as we kick this year’s partnership off in style.”

Managing director of Crunchy Carrots, Scott Henderson, added: “There’s a great buzz around Crunchy Carrots as we move into our second year as sponsors of Falkirk, something we’re massively proud of! As a lifelong supporter myself, it’s been an especially exciting partnership over the last year or so – from being involved in the kit launch to seeing the Carrot on national TV, featuring on the front of the shirts.

