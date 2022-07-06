Falkirk FC: Club win legal battle against former main kit sponsor

The Bairns have since replaced the merchant services provider with new sponsor Crunchy Carrots, who are a Falkirk-based multimedia agency.

“On 7 June 2022 the Court found in favour of the club and awarded a summary decree in its favour. The order issued by the Court entitles the club to recover the full amounts claimed, interest on the late payment and the recovery of legal expenses incurred.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Falkirk's home kit last season (Photo: Michael Gillen) 19-06-2021. Picture Michael Gillen. FALKIRK. One year and 87 days of UK wide coronavirus lockdown measures. Day 166 of mainland Scotland Lockdown Two. Lockdown Two most of mainland Scotland is now at Level 2. Falkirk is in Level 1.FALKIRK. Falkirk Stadium. Falkirk Football Club new strip for SPFL League one season 2021-2022. Modelled by new Falkirk signings Steven Hetherington and Ryan Williamson. New shirt sponsor is Clarke ePOS (UK) Ltd. Horizon Reinforcing and Crane Hire sponsor the reverse of the away strip and Maniqui Nightclub Falkirk, sponsor the reverse of the home strip. Falkirk FC new strip for SPFL League one season 2021-2022. Pictures use EMBARGOED until Monday June 21, 2021.

“The club is presently waiting for Clarke EPOS (UK) Limited to comply with this order and will make no further comment.”