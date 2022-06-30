Falkirk FC: Club unveil new all red away kit

Replica away kits will go on sale online and in the club shop tomorrow morning.

A spokesperson said of the new strip: “The all red away kit features a simple chevron design on the front of the jersey, in a different shade of red, and features a white embroidered club crest, white Puma logo and white Crunchy Carrots logo.

Falkirk's Callumn Morrison and Gary Oliver show off the new away kit (Picture: Ian Sneddon)

“Last season’s back of away shirt sponsor Horizon Reinforcing and Crane Hire also makes a return to the back of the jersey.

“This season we have decided to go all out red with red shorts and socks. The shorts feature white detailing down the sides and the Jarvie Plant logo in white as they continue to be our short sponsors for the 2022/23 season. The socks continue the minimalistic trend and feature a white stripe running around the calf and FFC emblazoned across the back in white.”

Prices have been put up by £2 for adults sizing, while youth level sizing prices have stayed the same compared to last year.