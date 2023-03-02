Falkirk FC: Club unveil 'Legends Stand Initiative' with fan voting scheme underway

The Legends Stand Initiative has combined the most popular nominations from the Falkirk fans, and the input of the Falkirk Football Heritage Trust and Falkirk Supporters’ Society to create two lists of players from different eras.

Supporters have been invited to vote for three players from each list in order to find the final six legends that will be represented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The list excludes teams and individuals who have already been recognised within The Falkirk Stadium, namely Kevin McAllister, Alex Totten, Alex Parker, and the 1957 Scottish Cup winning squad.

Sammy McGivern and Simon Stainrod before a match against Dunfermline earlier this campaign: both are included in the voting list for the initiative (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A club spokesperson said: “We are delighted to reveal the first details of our new Legends Stand Initiative.

“The initiative is just the latest in a series of moves from the club to embrace our rich heritage and honour those who have best represented Falkirk Football Club, in the run up to our 150th anniversary in 2026/27.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It comes after the naming of the Alex Totten Suite within the Stadium to honour our Club Lifetime Ambassador, and the fan-led rebranding of The Kevin McAllister Stand to recognise our Player of the Millennium.

“The Falkirk Stadium is our home, and we hope you can all take the opportunity to cast your votes. We look forward to unveiling the six legends in due course.”

Voting closes this Friday, at midday, and you can vote via the two links below.

Advertisement Hide Ad