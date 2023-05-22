Falkirk FC: Club to benefit from over £200,000 in funding for new artificial surface

Having successfully applied to the Scottish FA for a grassroots multi-sport facilities investment programme grant, the Department of Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport (DCMS)’s funding will see the Bairns only fork out around £100,000 to lay down a new pitch on the existing artificial foundations.

The total cost of the project is £332,760 with £232,932 having been secured in a grant.

Over £2 million in total will be invested across 23 sites in Scotland, with football clubs across the country benefiting.

Falkirk FC's current artificial surface will be replaced during the close season (Photo: John Devlin)

Scottish FA Vice President Mike Mulraney, said: “The Scottish FA’s grassroots strategy, Football for All, aims to increase participation at all levels by removing barriers and improving accessibility to the game.

“Helping clubs to improve their infrastructure and facilities is central to this strategy and we are grateful to the UK Government for their support.

“Clubs are the beating hearts of communities across Scotland and through partnerships like these, we will help reinforce the power of football locally and in doing so develop our national game.”

Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer added: “Today we are delivering 23 new and improved grassroots sports facilities across Scotland to continue to support, sustain and grow community and grassroots sport - so that physical activity is accessible to all, no matter a person’s background or location.

“We will continue to work with the Scottish Football Association to nurture the talent of the future whilst making sure local communities have the sporting facilities that they need.”

Meanwhile, Falkirk FC’s first team manager, John McGlynn hailed the benefits of what the new surface will bring.

