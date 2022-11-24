Falkirk FC: Club reduce ticket pricing for festive fixture against Queen of the South

The league match takes place on Friday, December 23, after it was switched from Christmas Eve by both clubs – in line with most other SPFL fixtures that first fell on the Saturday.

Adult entry has been put down to just £10, while Concessions entry is now £5. Under 12s can also attend for free, thanks to continued sponsorship from club partner Your Equipment Solutions.

Supporters are also being encouraged to gift a ticket to someone in the local community if they can afford to do so through a donation scheme.

Falkirk's match against Queen of the South in League One will see reduced ticket pricing across the board (Photo: Michael Gillen)

A club spokesperson said of the initiative: “We’re very conscious that Christmas is a time of year which puts additional strains on the cash in all of our pockets. We therefore took the decision to reduce admission prices for the Queen of the South game. Tickets can also be bought and donated to help fans who may be stretched financially to attend the match.

“The recent attendance and atmosphere at the Dunfermline game was fantastic, so we’re hoping for another bumper crowd to help the players create a bit of Christmas ‘magic’ we can all enjoy. The club and Falkirk Foundation will also be giving supporters the chance to donate food and warm clothing, to groups and individuals who may be struggling, at the upcoming games vs Airdrie and Dundee.

"Information on how to donate tickets and how to support the food drive will be released shortly.”

Meanwhile, the Bairns will don their all red away kit for this match despite it being a home fixture.

Falkirk will play in their away kit against Queen of the South as part of Shelter Scotland's #NoHomeKit campaign (Photo: Michael Gillen)

All clubs across the SPFL and SWPL are taking part in Shelter Scotland’s #NoHomeKit campaign, which aims raise awareness about the growing number of people who do not have a safe or secure place to call home.

