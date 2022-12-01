The Bairns announced this week that the ticket, priced at £5,000, will include a host of ‘benefits’ in return for their long-term support.

Earlier this campaign, the club's hierarchy and The Falkirk Supporters’ Society both were very open in addressing the club’s financial situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They hope to grow revenue by £600,000 while also covering the expected operating loss of £400,000 through investment, or by other means.

John McGlynn’s side currently sit in second spot in League One on 28 points, seven behind rivals Dunfermline as they look to finally get out of the third tier of Scottish football.

A club spokesperson confirmed: "Falkirk FC is pleased to announce the introduction of a brand new 10 year season ticket. Each of these tickets come with a range of holder benefits with regards to hospitality, parking and additional tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Benefits include: 10 year season ticket in prime seating, 1 x ticket for each of the two home league cup group stage games, plus an additional two complimentary tickets for the group stage games, 1 x car parking pass per season, 1 x Westfield pass per season plus the opportunity to request additional passes, bring a friend scheme for four tickets per season, two places at hospitality for season 2023-24 and a 10% discount in the club shop for merchandise.

"To sign up for the 10 year season ticket, or for more information, please contact Jamie Swinney on 01324 624121.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Falkirk fans are being offered the chance to buy a ten-year long season ticket (Stock Falkirk FC photo: Michael Gillen)

Meanwhile, supporters have taken to social media with their reaction to the offer, with it being dubbed ‘out of touch’ in the current cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Slap bang in the middle of a cost of living crisis. No shame and nothing but pure desperation to raise 125k.”

Another added: “The timing of this is concerning. You’d be astonished if they sold the 25 at £5k each anyway."

Advertisement Hide Ad