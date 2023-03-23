Falkirk fans celebrate the 2-1 home win over Ayr United in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals (Pic Michael Gillen)

"It’s a great gesture by the football club to do that,” McGlynn said. “And I’m sure the fans will appreciate that very much.

"I think it’s the right thing to do, I’m delighted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The ticket price at the moment with the cost of living, energy crises, inflation and all sorts of things, it is extremely difficult for the ordinary punter.

"Anything that can be a help by subsidising the buses, putting buses on and paying whatever it may be towards them is a boost and hopefully that will help the fans and indirectly help ourselves in that we get a good backing at Hampden.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn has admitted he is prioritising promotion from League One over reaching the cup final.

“Would I trade the semi-final for the Championship next year? You’d better believe it,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Championship is our bread and butter, it’s the priority.

"We want to make sure that we consolidate in second place. That’s very, very important to us.

"Other than Stephen McGinn (rested against Kelty), we don’t need to rest other players with the play-offs in mind.