Falkirk FC: Club initiative offering discounted buses to Scottish Cup semi-final welcomed by Bairns boss John McGlynn

With adult tickets for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday, April 29 costing up to £38, Falkirk manager John McGlynn has welcomed a club initiative which will see 500 fans offered return bus travel to Hampden Park at just £5 for adults and free for under-12s.

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 16:26 GMT
Falkirk fans celebrate the 2-1 home win over Ayr United in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals (Pic Michael Gillen)
"It’s a great gesture by the football club to do that,” McGlynn said. “And I’m sure the fans will appreciate that very much.

"I think it’s the right thing to do, I’m delighted.

"The ticket price at the moment with the cost of living, energy crises, inflation and all sorts of things, it is extremely difficult for the ordinary punter.

"Anything that can be a help by subsidising the buses, putting buses on and paying whatever it may be towards them is a boost and hopefully that will help the fans and indirectly help ourselves in that we get a good backing at Hampden.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn has admitted he is prioritising promotion from League One over reaching the cup final.

“Would I trade the semi-final for the Championship next year? You’d better believe it,” he said.

"The Championship is our bread and butter, it’s the priority.

"We want to make sure that we consolidate in second place. That’s very, very important to us.

"Other than Stephen McGinn (rested against Kelty), we don’t need to rest other players with the play-offs in mind.

"Since the turn of the year and bringing players in, the team has not changed an awful lot because it’s been doing exceptionally well.”

