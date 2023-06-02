Stenhousemuir consulted with their supporters last night at an organised supporters meeting at Ochilview, but haven’t formally stated their voting intention yet.

Under the proposals, which will be voted on at the upcoming Scottish FA AGM, a ten-team league, consisting of four SPFL B teams, would be created for the 2024/25 season.

Currently, the Scottish Lowland Football League and Scottish Highland Football League sit at tier five, and the top four in the former, and top two in the latter, at the end of season 2023/24 would also be included.

Falkirk will be voting no at the upcoming Scottish FA AGM (Photo: Michael Gillen)

B teams, three of which - Celtic, Heart of Midlothian and Rangers - currently play in the Lowland League, would not be eligible for promotion or relegation, and the Conference League would be funded by participation fees from the B teams, with the other six clubs receiving an estimated payment of around £40,000 each per annum.

The highest placed side outwith B clubs would enter the pyramid play-off with the team who finishes bottom of SPFL League Two, aligned with the current system of promotion and relegation to the SPFL.

A club spokesperson for the Bairns said: “Falkirk FC can today confirm that the club will vote against the introduction of the Scottish Conference League and the inclusion of B teams therein.

“We have arrived at this position after having carefully considered the proposals and canvassed the view of fans via the Falkirk Supporters Society.

“Falkirk Football Club has long championed the need for reconstruction in Scottish football to aid the development of young Scottish talent, but to also meet other key objectives such as making our Premiership more competitive and softening the financial impact of relegation on clubs.

“The Club share the views of the overwhelming number of responses to the poll conducted by the Falkirk Supporters Society, and the views of fans who have contacted the club directly.

“While we understand the case for B teams, we believe that more holistic, integrated ideas offer far greater potential for solving the long-term problems facing Scottish football. These include larger leagues, stronger reserve leagues and an improved system of interclub loans, as well as a more open pyramid system and fairer financial distribution throughout the SPFL.

“We also believe that clubs should be promoted or relegated solely on merit, and that any structure in which some clubs can be neither promoted nor relegated fundamentally undermines the principle of sporting integrity which is essential to our game at every level.”

Meanwhile, the Bairns have confirmed that goalkeeper PJ Morrison will leave the club this summer, while duo Stephen McGinn and Gary Oliver have signed on for another year after agreeing extensions.