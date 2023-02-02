Falkirk FC: Club calls out 'completely unacceptable' behaviour at recent away fixtures

A club spokesperson said: “The club greatly appreciates our travelling support, probably the largest in the league, and the great atmosphere they bring to both home and away matches. It would be unfortunate if the behaviour of a minority of supporters detracted in any way from the recent run of performances and results.

"Let’s focus on supporting John, Paul and the team and providing them with a fantastic level of support as we aim to keep the momentum going for the remainder of the season.

"Last week the Scottish FA compliance officer brought to the clubs attention an incident in the cup match against Alloa, where a coin was thrown on to the pitch landing in the six yard box.

Falkirk FC stock image (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“This type of behaviour is completely unacceptable and it’s entirely foreseeable that this could have led to an injury to either set of players or the officials.

“This follows on from a small number of recent incidents by a few individuals at Wick, Alloa and last weekend at Meadowbank Stadium, as well as on-line comments ahead of the scheduled new year’s match vs Dunfermline.