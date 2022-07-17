Falkirk FC: Club call out 'unacceptable' homophobic chants during Hibs clash

The club hit out at the section of supporters who aimed the discriminatory slurs towards the away side’s 1,800 strong travelling contingent.

Despite Aidan Nesbitt’s first-half header sealing a stunning 1-0 victory over Lee Johnson’s outfit, a spokesperson for the board of directors said the night was ‘marred’ by the offensive song that was heard throughout.

“It is important to recognise the fans’ contribution in that victory, the first time in many seasons that we have had a real gutsy performance to cheer on,” they said.

Falkirk supporters in the Kevin McAllister Stand (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“We are disappointed that it was marred by homophobic chants, directed at the Hibs fans by some of our supporters.

"This is unacceptable conduct and cannot be tolerated in a club that endeavours to be representative of its local community.

“The club recognises that individual fans have called out on social for this behaviour to stop and we would like to add our voice to their’s, as it is only by working together that the club and fans can eliminate this behaviour and make The Falkirk Stadium a more welcoming and inclusive venue for everyone.”