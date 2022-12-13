Falkirk FC: Club announce O'Neills as new kit partner with promise of bespoke strips

The sportswear company, based in Ireland, have an extensive portfolio ranging across a number of different sports and they currently have a similar package in place with Partick Thistle.

Lasting five years, the partnership will commence in the summer and will see bespoke strips and merchandise created for the Bairns first team.

A club spokesperson said: ‘We carried out an extensive and rigorous tender process to find a partner that could support our short-term priorities and long-term ambitions. 14 bids were received as part of the tender, which were evaluated on a number of key areas, including quality, service, flexibility and innovation. Every bid was also assessed against a number of key commercial criteria, with O’Neills excelling against every one.’

O'Neills sportswear, based in Ireland, are Falkirk's new kit partner taking over from Puma (Photo: Paul Faith/Getty Images)

Jamie Swinney, Falkirk’s chief executive officer added: “We are really pleased to announce this new partnership, a partnership which offers the club a great degree of flexibility, the opportunity to be really innovative and a contract which is strong commercially.

“A key consideration for the club was where the manufacturing operation was based, and the ability to create bespoke items with low minimum order quantities. With factories in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, the O’Neills offer is unique, offering full control of the manufacturing process which is really attractive for a club our size. This includes the opportunity to create and develop bespoke strips, retro tops and innovative retail options with a high degree of flexibility. I am certain the supporters will be delighted with the look and quality of the strips and merchandise on offer through O’Neill’s.

“We received a high number of bids from a range of manufacturers and took the time to diligently process and review every option. The four stage process culminated with a trip to O’Neills factory and offices. We were fortunate to see the full operation in action with a Falkirk strip produced whilst we watched the various stages unfold. The full operation is meticulous and highly professional.

“The partnership with O’Neills represents one of the most significant commercial deals in the club’s history, with the opportunity to access further commercial benefits as the club progresses on the park. O’Neills will play a key role in the rebuild and future development of our club and we thank them for showing a strong desire to partner with The Bairns.”

O'Neills have an online kit creator, so of course we spend an obscene amount of time playing around with designs... what would you pick? Our effort is very 1980's Adidas (https://icreate.oneills.com/soccer-menu-2-stripe.html)

Meanwhile, Paul Berry, sales manager in the UK for O’Neills said: “O’Neills are delighted to have been chosen by Falkirk FC as their kit partner for the next five years. The process was, from start to finish, thorough and detailed and it was our pleasure to be able to welcome representatives of the club to our manufacturing facilities in Northern Ireland to see first-hand the skill and expertise that goes into producing some of our products.

“This contract will be significant for O’Neills in the UK and within the football market specifically and will continue to increase our brand awareness and our growing reputation in Scotland together with our contact with Partick Thistle FC.

“We’re excited to be able to work with the club and their supporters to improve the retail offering which is an area that we have highlighted to focus on from the outset, with additional retail products in the pipeline to add to the core products of the traditional home, away and training ranges.”

