Falkirk trio Brad Spencer, Calvin Miller and Callumn Morrison have all been nominated for the PFA Scotland League One player of the year award.

Fellow professionals voted earlier this month for who they felt impressed over the course of the campaign, with the results seeing three of the four nominations going to members of the Bairns’ unbeaten squad.

All three players were also included in the PFA Scotland League One team of the year, which was announced last week, and that saw ten out of the starting eleven filled by John McGlynn’s team.

Midfielder Spencer, 27, has been a key cog in the middle of the park since joining in the summer after leaving Raith Rovers, and he has bagged a handful of crucial late match-winning goals. He sits on four strikes and seven assists for the league season.

Fellow summer signing Miller, 26, has been electric on the wing for the Bairns this campaign, scoring nine times while also assisting on 14 occasions.

On the other side, SPFL top goalscorer Callumn Morrison has been deadly. He has netted a whopping 23 goals while also grabbing four assists. He signed a new deal with the Bairns despite interest from across the UK during the January window.

Former Falkirk ace Rumarn Burrell, of Cove Rangers, makes up nominations after his stellar season for Paul Hartley’s team.