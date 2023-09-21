John McGlynn has steered Falkirk to top spot after six games (Pic Michael Gillen)

Leaders Falkirk are currently above second-placed Hamilton Accies on goal difference after six games having won five and drawn one so far, with last weekend’s dramatic 1-0 home success over Queen of the South thanks to Brad Spencer’s 88th-minute winner keeping the Bairns top.

"Everyone’s desperate to get out this league but there are 30 games to go,” McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald.

“It would be nice if it was finished after six games, of course it would. But it’s just not practical to say that this thing or that thing is going to happen.

"But we have strengthened the squad. I think every player we’ve brought in has brought something more to the table, more to the team and more to the group and it’s keeping everyone on their toes who were maybe even here last year.

"Tom (Lang) is now bringing out the best in Coll (Donaldson), our two goalkeepers are providing great competition in this area, Sean Mackie’s been out injured but hopefully he’s not so far away now, but in pre-season he was putting pressure on Leon (McCann) who initially didn’t start at left-back but Sean did his hamstring against Partick.

“Brad (Spencer) has been a revelation in midfield and – having worked with him for two or three years – the goal he scored last weekend was as good as I’ve seen him score and the celebration was something else.

"It was bringing the players and fans together which was really, really pleasing and exciting to see that.

"Ross MacIver’s been scoring goals and leading the line really well. His link-up play and his dominance in the air is so good. He’s everything that I would want in a striker.

"We’ve got more strength in depth, albeit that I’ve not been able to get all that together because of injuries.

"Hopefully some time soon we’ll get everybody fit and really competing and what a starting 11 we’re going to have and what a bench we’re going to have.”

Falkirk bid to continue their unbeaten league start at Kelty Hearts this Saturday, with kick-off at 5.30pm for a game live on BBC Alba.

McGlynn said: “The squad is probably going to be similar to last week.

"We’ve still got a couple of 50/50 situations that we are probably not really going to know until tomorrow (Friday).