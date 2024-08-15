Falkirk FC boss John McGlynn reveals potential signing boost from beating Hearts this weekend
McGlynn, 62, whose team start as big underdogs to beat Steven Naismith’s Jambos in the 3pm kick-off at Westfield, was speaking in the wake of Falkirk striker Ross MacIver this week signing a contract extension until summer 2027.
However, when the Bairns gaffer was asked if he expects to add any more new faces to his squad this summer, he told the Falkirk Herald: "You’re hilarious! My summer transfer business was done weeks and months ago.
"There is no prospect of even a loan signing but if you want to speak to the board for me on my behalf you can have a go.
"We’ve managed to extend the contract of Ross MacIver the other day and that is a boost because what we’ve got to do is continue to keep our best players.
"And that was a feather in our cap to do that because there is no doubt Ross was going to eventually attract interest, his form’s been so good.
"He’s six feet two, his link up play is good, everything that I look for in a striker and I don’t think I’d be alone in that.
"I think it’s good that we’ve got a lot of continuity from last season, not a lot of signings in the summer.
"But the guys have come back and almost seamlessly just picked up where they left off.
"Even although we’re playing at a level above, they’ve still been managing to put on good performances and get good results.
"If we go on and beat Hearts it could maybe well be that we could maybe tie somebody else up on a longer term contract as well.”
If Falkirk are to see off Hearts, they will have to do so without two key men as forward Callumn Morrison is suspended and midfielder Aidan Nesbitt is out with a hamstring injury.
But at least McGlynn’s team go into the tie with the knowledge that they can beat top flight opposition, as proved by their 2-0 win over Dundee United in the competition’s group stage.
However, the former Raith Rovers boss warned: "I think there’s quite a significant difference between Hearts and Dundee United to be honest.
"Hearts finished third in the league last year, they’re coming up to play in Europe very, very soon and they’re the third biggest team in Scotland.
"But we’re at home, we’re on our own patch, we do really well on the pitch. We’re in good spirits, we’re in good form, it’s set up for a good game.
"It’s 11 v 11 at the end of the day and if we can be at the top of our game, be clinical in front of goal and defend well then we give ourselves a chance.”
When asked if Falkirk fans’ fantastic backing could help sway the tie in the Bairns’ favour, McGlynn added: “The crowd have been great most of the time I’ve been here to be honest with you.
"It’s becoming the norm which is really, really good when you’ve got consistency in the team. It’s got the fans right onside and enjoying the football.
"We need them in every game, more so when you’re going in against a top team like Hearts.
"You need them even more. Over the past couple of years they’ve been used to us having a lot of possession of the ball and dominating games in League One.
"But obviously we’re going in against top opposition so we’re probably not going to have the ball as much, meaning we’ll have to work extremely hard so the crowd get behind us.
"It’s the old cliche, they can be the 12th man. That will be important.”
