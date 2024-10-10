Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Having watched striker Callumn Morrison make his eagerly-awaited return to action after suffering from a mystery viral condition and a knee injury during a 20-minute substitute appearance in the 0-0 home Scottish Championship draw against Livingston on Tuesday night, Falkirk boss John McGlynn was today asked if the former Hearts striker comes into his thoughts for starting this Saturday’s league game at Partick Thistle.

McGlynn, who revealed that 25-year-old Morrison recently underwent a knee injection from the same surgeon who helped the forward recover from an ACL injury three years ago, told the Falkirk Herald: "It was good to get Callumn back the other night there. It’s maybe just a little bit early for him to start this weekend, with regards to him having been away from the club for a wee while. Obviously his fitness would drop.

"So I think he’s got to slowly build that up to be honest with you. Obviously there are still things going on to find out some result that he’s been getting tested for.

"We still need to be treating him a little bit with kid gloves until we get some news from the medical people.

Callumn Morrison in action against Livingston on Tuesday night (Pic Michael Gillen)

"It may still be in the longer term that Callumn will need to have an operation on his knee. But we’re kind of fine on both fronts at the moment.

"The knee seems to be fine. It will be a matter of playing a game for 90 minutes and seeing how it reacts as well going forward.

“Against Partick, it will be the same squad as Tuesday night. Sean Mackie will probably do some sort of fitness test tomorrow to see if he could become available but it’s not a foregone conclusion that he will be available.

"He could be the only one that comes into the squad.”

John McGlynn is happy to have Morrison back in his squad (Pic Michael Gillen)

The Bairns go into the Thistle match sitting top of the table with 19 points from eight matches, one point ahead of second-placed Ayr United with a game in hand and three clear of third-placed Livingston. Partick are sixth with nine points from eight fixtures.

When asked who he thinks Falkirk’s main rivals are to win the Scottish Championship this year, McGlynn said: “I don’t think Livingston will be far away, Ayr have started really well also.

"We’ve got Partick on Saturday and they probably know in the position they are probably not in the position that they would have liked to be in at this stage of the season.

"It's early and I think everyone would have liked to have got a good start. We are happy with where we are obviously.

"I think there are others who will feel they have plenty time to make a challenge.

“The way this league was put together with regard to the promotions and relegations from last year, I think everyone was saying that could be a really, really open league this year because there are none of the massive clubs in it.

"I think it’s very much the same in that you could throw a pin in to see who wins it and you wouldn’t be far away.”