John McGlynn's side face a vital trip to Airdrieonians this Saturday (Pic Michael Gillen)

After fighting back from 3-0 down to beat Airdrieonians 4-3 away from home and then drawing 1-1 at home to the Diamonds in their last two league games, McPake declared that Rhys McCabe’s North Lanarkshire outfit were the best team the top of the table Pars had faced in the league this season, despite second-placed Falkirk being eight points clear of McCabe’s men with a game in hand after winning eight and drawing one of their last nine matches in league and cup while also reaching the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “James is entitled to his opinion. Airdrie technically are a very good side, make no mistake about that. Particularly at home I would suggest as well.

"We know the calibre of team we’re going to come up against and we know we need to be at our best.

Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake rates Airdrieonians as the best League One side the Pars have faced this season (Pic Michael Gillen)

"I was at Airdrie’s home game against Dunfermline and on that particular day, Airdrie were 3-0 up and deservedly so, so we know what they’re capable of.

"Dunfermline had a wee bit of fortune to come back in the game and then Airdrie never did themselves justice with 10 men. So the game swung right on its head basically.

"It is a very big game on Saturday. We have an opportunity to make a bigger gap on Airdrie and they have an opportunity to cut that gap.

"We’re in really good form, have great mentality now, we’re winning games. I’m delighted with the hunger, desire and determination that we’ve shown.”

McGlynn reckons his side are now better equipped to cope with a trip to the Excelsior Stadium than they were last August when they crashed 4-0 to the same opposition in their second league game.

"Airdrie had a way of playing and we had to start from scratch more or less,” McGlynn said. “But we went there with a lot of optimism and a lot of confidence so we’ll go there again in a really good place.

"We are much improved from that day. And that’s what we’re going to have to be otherwise we’ll be in trouble.”

Meanwhile, McGlynn is hopeful that Liam Henderson – who went off injured against Alloa Athletic last week – will be fit to face Airdrieonians this Saturday.

“Liam Henderson came off with his rib injury but it’s kind of settled down and he trained today,” the boss added.

"So we’re hopeful that he’s going to be OK and we don’t have any new injuries so that’s good.”

And, with January signing Archie Meekison out for the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, McGlynn said he was delighted to have brought in Max Kucheriavyi – who came on as a substitute in last weekend’s 1-0 home win over Alloa Athletic – on loan from St Johnstone as a replacement in midfield.

"Max has been very impressive,” he said. “Obviously we were loyal to the guys who had been doing very well and did well at Darvel so we picked the same team.

"And it’s difficult when you bring players in and the team’s doing really well.

"But Max is a top player. You saw that when he went on in the game.

"Having lost Archie very quickly, to bring someone in of that calibre is brilliant and we thank everyone at St Johnstone Football Club for allowing Max to come here.

“He’s playing the same position as we played Archie in so it gives us really good competition and strength in depth as well.