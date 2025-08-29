Falkirk FC boss John McGlynn on new signing Kyrell Wilson and Aidan Nesbitt injury blow

John McGlynn pictured at Friday's press conference (Pic by Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Falkirk FC boss John McGlynn is buoyed by the signing of winger Kyrell Wilson, 20, on a season-long loan from English Championship side Swansea City.

Wilson looks a crucial signing for the Bairns – who resume their Scottish Premiership campaign at Aberdeen on Sunday in a 3pm kick-off – as they will be without injured wingers Ethan Ross and Aidan Nesbitt for several weeks.

“We have had our eye on Kyrell for a wee while,” McGlynn said. “It just takes a little bit of time to get them over the line. He's a winger, he's an attacking player. He'll go straight into the squad on Sunday.

"Obviously we work with four kind of wingers and we're only working with three this season, we're always trying to bring someone in. And then now with Ethan Ross's injury – he's had an operation on his ankle – and being out for 12 weeks, we actually need two wingers. So yeah, we are actively looking to get another one in as well.

"So we still think there might be some more business getting done between now and when we're closing on Monday.

"I'm thinking there's been a little bit of struggle getting to where we're at, but I think there'll be another couple on top of that.”

“Aidan Nesbitt is going to be out for the same kind of length of time as Ethan. He's torn something in his foot. It happened in training. It's just something that's cropped up. It's a bit like wear and tear.

"They are key players for us.They've been part of our success over the last three years. And Aidan covers so much ground. He's a buzz bomb. He's all over the place.

"And it's hard to replace that. So that's one of the other bigger reasons why we have to bring more players in because we're actually sitting with seven injured right now.

"These guys added to Jamie Sneddon, Tom Lang, Finn Yeats, Coll Donaldson and Barney Stewart. So it's a drain on our squad but the ones we're bringing in we are going to expect them to do well.”

Second bottom Falkirk – who have one point from two games – go to an Aberdeen side pointless and beaten 5-2 on aggregate by FCSB after losing 3-0 in Romania on Thursday night in the sides’ Europa League play-off tie.

McGlynn said: “There'll be a little bit of pressure on them. We've got to try and get our first win in the Premiership.

"We'll give it everything we've got to do that. I think it's notoriously been a difficult place to go over the years.

"But at the same time, they've only won five games in their last 29 or so. So I think there'll be a little bit of pressure on them.

"Always difficult going there but we'll be well up for it.”