Falkirk FC boss John McGlynn on defensive injury crisis, midfielder's unexpected return and Callumn Morrison fitness

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 11th Jul 2024, 14:54 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 09:47 BST
Despite a major defensive headache which sees Tom Lang, Coll Donaldson and Leon McCann all out injured, Falkirk manager John McGlynn has at least been handed one major selection boost with the news that midfielder Brad Spencer is unexpectedly available to play in this Saturday’s home Premier Sports Cup Group B opener against Dundee United, kick-off 3pm.

And PFA Scotland Manager of the Year McGlynn, 62, speaking earlier this afternoon, is also hopeful that key striker Callumn Morrison – who missed last Saturday’s 2-2 home friendly draw against Alloa Athletic – will recover from a knee problem in time to face the Tangerines.

On Spencer’s situation, the veteran former Raith Rovers gaffer told the Falkirk Herald: "After the game on Saturday I mentioned that Brad Spencer was suspended.

"But we got some information yesterday from the SFA and SPFL on suspensions and it turns out that if you got bookings in the league cup (last season) they are now done away with, so Brad is now available for selection against Dundee United which is significant, he’s a big player for us.

John McGlynn has been providing an update on his squad ahead of the resumption of competitive football this weekend (Pic by Michael Gillen)John McGlynn has been providing an update on his squad ahead of the resumption of competitive football this weekend (Pic by Michael Gillen)
"It would have been a blow not to have him so we’re absolutely delighted with the information we received yesterday that Brad is now a player we can look to choose.”

On the potential return of Morrison – who scored 23 times in 32 League One matches last season as the Bairns stormed to the title to earn promotion to the Championship - McGlynn added: “Callumn got an injection on Tuesday and he managed to train today which is a bonus, so that’s good.

"He’s got a chance of playing against Dundee United. We’ll see how he’s reacted to training today when he comes in tomorrow. Fingers crossed everything’s ok.

"Callumn’s been our top goalscorer the last three seasons. I think that tells you everything.

Callumn Morrison has been Falkirk's top scorer in each of the past three seasons (Pic by Michael Gillen)Callumn Morrison has been Falkirk's top scorer in each of the past three seasons (Pic by Michael Gillen)
"He is a major player for us and it would be great to get him back.

"Callumn worried Dundee United in the Challenge Cup tie when we played them here last season (the former Hearts star scored two as Falkirk fought back to win 4-2 in that match last November). He was definitely a massive player on that night for us.”

